Virtu Financial LLC Sells 1,540 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 24.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,540 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Toyota Motor by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 356,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toyota Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM opened at $177.65 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $131.34 and a 1 year high of $195.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $240.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.98 and a 200-day moving average of $158.13.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $3.13. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $76.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.98 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.