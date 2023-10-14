Virtu Financial LLC Takes $835,000 Position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:BRZU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $876,000.

Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BRZU opened at $74.67 on Friday. Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $52.99 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $101.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.17.

About Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily MSCI Brazil Bull 2X Shares (BRZU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Brazil 25-50 index. The fund provides 2x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Brazilian companies. BRZU was launched on Apr 10, 2013 and is managed by Direxion.

