Virtu Financial LLC Takes $861,000 Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CWST. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 34.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 1,364.9% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 25.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $77.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.31, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $289.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.93 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Insider Activity at Casella Waste Systems

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 724 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total value of $58,419.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,716.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,773,583.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,488,483 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

