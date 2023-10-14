Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,203 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 222 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock opened at $223.59 on Friday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.54 and a 12-month high of $267.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.19.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources ( NYSE:AMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $12.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.32 by $2.84. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $858.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $30.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 45.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, Chairman David J. Stetson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.55, for a total transaction of $3,971,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,511,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $199.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2022, it operated twenty four active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

