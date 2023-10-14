Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Up 153.1% in September

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 153.1% from the September 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Trading Down 1.0 %
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,157. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a one year low of $17.72 and a one year high of $24.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.29.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio is 141.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
