Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 23.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,360 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,045 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management's holdings in Vistra were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,604,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,939,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,597,000 after purchasing an additional 534,299 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vistra by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,851,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,445,000 after purchasing an additional 300,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Vistra by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,259,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vistra by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,999,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,224 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VST opened at $31.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.12 and a 12 month high of $34.28.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 9.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Vistra’s payout ratio is 22.40%.

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 122,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $3,749,777.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 137,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,995.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vistra from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

