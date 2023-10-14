Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of VTSCY stock opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.53. Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $19.46.
About Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft
