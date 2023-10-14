VRES Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,931.65 (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 14th. VRES has a total market capitalization of $17.27 million and approximately $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VRES has traded flat against the US dollar. One VRES token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00007245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00021458 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015884 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013487 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26,879.22 or 1.00021414 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000084 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000072 BTC.

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VRES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

