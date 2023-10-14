W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WRB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 427.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,899,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831,553 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,732,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter worth about $199,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 119.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,911,000 after buying an additional 1,840,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

W. R. Berkley Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $63.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $76.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

