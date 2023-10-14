W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Acquired by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, W.W. Grainger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $734.63.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GWW stock opened at $731.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $703.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $705.60. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $499.84 and a 1-year high of $811.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.96 by $0.32. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.40% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.44%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

