Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $114.33

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.33 and last traded at $114.33, with a volume of 106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.78.

The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.87 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.78.

Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wacoal had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $355.48 million for the quarter.

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacturing, wholesale, and retail sale of intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, and other textile products and accessories in Japan, Asia, Oceania, the United States, and Europe. The company operates through Wacoal Business (Domestic), Wacoal Business (Overseas), Peach John Business, and Other Businesses segments.

