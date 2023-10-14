Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.83. 4,603,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,895,723. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $430.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

