WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,099,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,336,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on HCA shares. Barclays upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,811.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $237.42 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $178.32 and a one year high of $304.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.11 and its 200 day moving average is $273.32. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.81%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

