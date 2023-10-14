WASHINGTON TRUST Co Raises Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 227.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Xylem were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xylem by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.71 and a 200-day moving average of $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XYL. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Xylem from $125.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

