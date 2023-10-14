Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 104,683 Shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,683 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amarin worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Amarin by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,027,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,654,000 after buying an additional 16,373,362 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 292.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,923,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,378,000 after buying an additional 5,158,279 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Amarin by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,560,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 1,395,665 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Amarin by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,910,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,789,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,758,000 after buying an additional 42,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities dropped their target price on Amarin from $2.00 to $1.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Amarin from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Amarin Stock Performance

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.63 million, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.17.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.40 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick Holt bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $312,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

