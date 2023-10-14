Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires 573 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,461,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,022,275,000 after buying an additional 2,982,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.27.

PayPal Price Performance

PYPL opened at $55.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.53 and a 1 year high of $92.62. The firm has a market cap of $61.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.