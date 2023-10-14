Waterfront Wealth Inc. Acquires New Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vitesse Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTS. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,432,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vitesse Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VTS stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $27.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. The firm has a market cap of $656.34 million and a P/E ratio of 10.53.

Vitesse Energy Dividend Announcement

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $51.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Vitesse Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Northland Securities lowered shares of Vitesse Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vitesse Energy

In other Vitesse Energy news, CEO Robert W. Gerrity bought 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 164,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,872,736.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James P. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.99 per share, with a total value of $229,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,368,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 33,000 shares of company stock worth $768,780.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc focuses on acquisition, ownership, exploration, development, management, production, exploitation, and dispose of oil and gas properties. The company acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership primarily in the core of the Bakken Field in North Dakota and Montana.

