Waterfront Wealth Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BK. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,816 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,102 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.2 %

BK stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $52.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.84 and a 200-day moving average of $43.64.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BK. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

