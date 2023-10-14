Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $224,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,126,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.38 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.86.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

