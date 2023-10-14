Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,639 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 21.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 64,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 179,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $12.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.33%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

