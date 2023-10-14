Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $633,000 Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% in the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 127.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vikram Kini sold 169,153 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $11,744,292.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,877.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

NYSE IR opened at $64.22 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.78.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.65%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.