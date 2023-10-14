Waterfront Wealth Inc. Has $873,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tufton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 152,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,349,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,289,000 after purchasing an additional 37,334 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 223,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,765,000 after purchasing an additional 71,641 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $433.41 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.43 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $442.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

