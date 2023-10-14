Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on TSCO. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $257.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $247.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.81.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSCO opened at $200.74 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $187.29 and a 52-week high of $251.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $213.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading

