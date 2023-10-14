Waterfront Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 351.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $209.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $210.29 and a 200-day moving average of $205.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.61 and a 1-year high of $233.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,854 shares in the company, valued at $794,155.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at $9,529,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.06, for a total value of $63,672.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Barclays increased their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

