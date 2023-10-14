Waterfront Wealth Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2,180.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $47.96 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $48.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0793 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.