Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 269 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $185,802.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

MCHP opened at $77.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $94.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

