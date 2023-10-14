Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases 643 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after buying an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.58.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total value of $56,325.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total value of $57,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,792,050.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.56, for a total transaction of $56,325.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,825.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,202 shares of company stock valued at $10,756,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.49 and a 12 month high of $118.79. The stock has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

