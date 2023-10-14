Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,831 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Prostatis Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VOT opened at $193.83 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.70 and a 52 week high of $215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $199.59 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
