Waterfront Wealth Inc. Raises Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.9 %

SHW stock opened at $246.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.64. The company has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $199.01 and a 12 month high of $283.80.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SHW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHW

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.