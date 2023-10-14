Waterfront Wealth Inc. Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $926.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $930.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $924.31. The company has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $727.43 and a 12-month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $987.38.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

