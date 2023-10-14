WAX (WAXP) Price Hits $0.0465

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. In the last week, WAX has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One WAX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0465 or 0.00000173 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WAX has a total market capitalization of $156.69 million and approximately $38.23 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 4,063,558,562 coins and its circulating supply is 3,370,466,128 coins. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 4,063,377,037.177356 with 3,370,284,602.306302 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.04767809 USD and is up 7.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $36,391,049.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

