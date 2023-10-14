Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Bought by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 305.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Webster Financial by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.3 %

WBS stock opened at $38.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.18.

Webster Financial Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

