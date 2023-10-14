Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Price Target Cut to $47.00

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WBS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.18.

Webster Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WBS opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Webster Financial has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $673.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 695,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,906,000 after purchasing an additional 248,760 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 7,515 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,995,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,670,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial real estate and equipment financing, business banking, asset-based lending, and commercial services; public sector finance; mortgage warehouse financing; treasury management services; credit, deposit, and cash flow management services; and wealth management solutions to business owners and operators, including trust, asset management, financial planning, insurance, retirement, and investment products, as well as derivative, treasury, accounts payable, accounts receivable, and trade products and services.

Featured Articles

