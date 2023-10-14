Welch & Forbes LLC Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 8.0% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 11.8% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 0.5% in the second quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 12,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on EQIX shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $870.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $780.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $823.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,810,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.41, for a total transaction of $1,580,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,948,102.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.00, for a total transaction of $758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,177 shares in the company, valued at $16,810,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,584 shares of company stock valued at $8,952,535 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $742.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $754.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $750.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.66. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.61 and a twelve month high of $821.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.32%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

