Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 284 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,190 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $207.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.72. The firm has a market cap of $126.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.18). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

