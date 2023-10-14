Welch & Forbes LLC Has $1.68 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $76,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $203.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.91 and a 12-month high of $214.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

