Welch & Forbes LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $502.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,545. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $490.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $435.83 and its 200 day moving average is $447.37.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

