Welch & Forbes LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FPEI opened at $16.63 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.88.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.