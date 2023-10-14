Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $6,910,000. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.90.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $259.40 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.22 and a 1 year high of $265.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $235.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.67. The company has a market cap of $80.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares in the company, valued at $401,675,061.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,890 shares of company stock worth $41,681,893 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

