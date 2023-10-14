Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,806 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,363 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 103.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,023 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 18,923 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,129,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 12,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $154.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.04.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $133.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $77.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.52 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.