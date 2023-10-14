Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.