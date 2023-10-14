Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $246.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $199.01 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.64.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, 58.com reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.33.

About Sherwin-Williams

Free Report

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

