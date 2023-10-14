Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 183 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $149.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.60. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $146.60 and a 12 month high of $191.93.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.77) to GBX 4,440 ($54.35) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.74) to GBX 2,950 ($36.11) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diageo

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.