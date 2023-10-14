Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 234 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $361,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 7,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crane Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 36,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $206.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.34.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.