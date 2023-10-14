Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 61 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 271.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,541 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $183.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.83 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.47%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.