Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,933 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its stake in Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 8.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WELL opened at $85.15 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $86.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a PE ratio of 370.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WELL

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.