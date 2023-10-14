WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Hovde Group upgraded shares of WesBanco from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.40.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.84 and a 12-month high of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.08.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 26.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

Institutional Trading of WesBanco

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSBC. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 423.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,046 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in WesBanco by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in WesBanco by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

