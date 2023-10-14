Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Short Interest Update

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 304,100 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the September 15th total of 367,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 125,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 247.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 91.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 123.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:WABC opened at $43.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.62. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $35.52 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 49.36%. The firm had revenue of $80.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.01 million. As a group, analysts expect that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Westamerica Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Westamerica Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

