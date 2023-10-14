Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTSHF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westshore Terminals Investment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.
View Our Latest Analysis on WTSHF
Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance
Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.
About Westshore Terminals Investment
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Westshore Terminals Investment
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- What BlackRock’s Earnings Tell You About The Stock Market Tide
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Well Positioned Lithium Stock
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- SMART Global Holdings Now Positioned for Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.