Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) Price Target Lowered to C$29.00 at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTSHF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$26.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westshore Terminals Investment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on WTSHF

Westshore Terminals Investment Price Performance

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS WTSHF opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $24.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2594 per share. This represents a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.