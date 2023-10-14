Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Given New C$29.00 Price Target at CIBC

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westshore Terminals Investment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the company from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Get Westshore Terminals Investment alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WTE

Westshore Terminals Investment Trading Down 0.9 %

Westshore Terminals Investment Dividend Announcement

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$23.70 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.22. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 1 year low of C$21.59 and a 1 year high of C$33.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.90%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

(Get Free Report)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westshore Terminals Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.